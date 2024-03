More than EUR 6 billion of russian funds stored in Luxembourg should work for Ukraine now - Shmyhal

Share:













Copied



Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the funds of the aggressor country of russia in the amount of more than EUR 6 billion, which are stored in Luxembourg, should work for Ukraine now.

Shmyhal announced this on his Telegram channel, talking about negotiations with the Prime Minister of Luxembourg Luc Frieden, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"One of the key issues is the confiscation of frozen Russian assets. According to preliminary data, more than EUR 6 billion of Russian resources is stored in Luxembourg. Our principled position is that these funds should work for Ukraine now. It is important for us that all Russian frozen sovereign assets go to ensure the sustainability and restoration of Ukraine," he said.

Shmyhal also said that Luxembourg expressed interest in the reconstruction of the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

He thanked Luxembourg for military cooperation, as well as for advocacy of macro-financial assistance last year and for promoting the approval of the Ukraine Facility program this year.

In addition, Shmyhal said that Luxembourg is ready to join the implementation of the seventh paragraph of the Peace Formula of the President of Ukraine, which refers to the punishment of russia for crimes committed.

During the negotiations, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Prime Minister of Luxembourg emphasized the sanctions policy, recognizing the common task of blocking russia all ways to finance the war.

Shmyhal is on a visit to Luxembourg on Tuesday.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 15, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that profits from russian assets frozen in Europe will be directed to the procurement of weapons for Ukraine.

On February 12, the Council of the European Union supported the use of profits from frozen assets of russia for Ukraine.