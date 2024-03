Share:













In the occupied part of the Kherson Region, the russians used a simulation of "elections" to learn more information about the men they plan to mobilize later.

Nataliya Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, told about this on the air of the telethon.

"The occupier used the elections to collect as much information as possible about the male population. They will be used to form territorial defense units, which will be a reserve of the enemy's front line," she explained.

According to Humeniuk, information on the potential mobilization reserve will continue to be collected.

"The raids on yards, population checks will increase. They have elections according to their plan, and this is a side effect. They tried to gather as much information as possible and conduct a kind of population census," says the head of the Joint Press Center.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russian military targeted the residential quarters of settlements in the Kherson Region, as a result of which 3 high-rise buildings, 9 private houses, port infrastructure, a gas filling station, a car service enterprise and a car were damaged.

Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine conducted raids on houses and, at gunpoint, indicated who to vote for in "putin's election."