Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine conducted raids on houses and, at gunpoint, indicated who to vote for in "putin's election."

This is stated in the message of the National Resistance Center.

"In the temporarily occupied territories, the propaganda show called "elections of the president of the russian federation" ended. The enemy tried at any cost to force Ukrainians to participate in this farce," it says.

According to the National Resistance Center, for three days the russians stopped Ukrainians at roadblocks and demanded to "vote", all this under the supervision of gunmen who even indicated where to put a tick.

The occupiers also conducted raids on houses, trying to find out information about local residents who ignore the "elections". The National Resistance Center notes that cases were recorded when russians tried to get into the house two or three times if the door was not opened for them.

"The scheme of organizing the roundup was as follows: about 20 collaborators were transported by buses, who were given plastic ballot box. The buses were accompanied by two police cars. When leaving the bus, roundup groups were formed: two civilians and one military man, and the raid began," the National Resistance Center said.

First of all, they went according to the relevant lists to those who voted in the pseudo-referendum and "local elections".

At the same time, collaborators from the "election commissions" recorded who exactly voted and formed a separate list of "disloyal residents" who avoided "voting".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during March 15-17, the aggressor state, the russian federation, held presidential "elections", in particular, and illegally organized voting in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, against the background of the completion of the presidential "elections" in the aggressor state of the russian federation, said that the russian dictator vladimir putin is sick of power and is doing everything to rule for life, and should end up on the dock in The Hague.