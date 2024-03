Germany promises new aid package for Ukraine for EUR 500 million

Share:













Copied



German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has promised new assistance to Ukraine for EUR 500 million.

He said this during the Ramstein meeting, Tagesschau reports.

Pistorius said that this concerns additional supplies of ammunition - 10,000 artillery shells from Bundeswehr warehouses.

The new aid package will also include 100 armored vehicles for infantry and 100 transport vehicles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Commission allocated EUR 500 million to increase the production of ammunition for both Ukraine and the EU.

Earlier, Portugal sent EUR 100 million for the procurement of ammunition for Ukraine as part of the Czech initiative.

In addition, Bulgaria sent Ukraine 30 wagons with armored personnel carriers. The Minister of Defense of Bulgaria acknowledged the presence of logistical difficulties, but stressed the need for further support to Ukraine.