EU will introduce duties on grain imports from russia and Belarus - Financial Times

The European Union is preparing to impose duties on grain imports from the aggressor state of russia and Belarus, which will be the first restriction on food products from these countries since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the russian federation into Ukraine.

This was reported by the British newspaper The Financial Times on Tuesday, March 19.

The EU wants to impose duties on grain imports from russia and Belarus to appease farmers and some EU member states. As the publication writes, Brussels has long resisted pressure from Poland and the Baltic states to limit russian and Belarusian imports, arguing that such a move could disrupt world food markets and harm developing countries.

"In the coming days, the European Commission is expected to impose duties of EUR 95 per ton on grain from russia and Belarus. This will push prices up by at least 50%, killing demand, the people said. Tariffs of 50% will also be imposed on the seeds of oil crops and products of their processing," the message reads.

In 2023, imports from russia to the EU of grain, oil crops and their processing products reached a record 4 million tons, which is 1% of the total consumption in the EU. Currently, the EU imports more grain from russia than before the aggressor's invasion of Ukraine, the FT notes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, it became known that the countries of the European Union increased their import of russian grain 10 times.

In February, Deputy Minister of Economy Taras Kachka said that the European Union bought 1.7 million tons of products from the aggressor state of russia for 2023, while Polish farmers continue to dump Ukrainian grain.

On March 12, members of the European Parliament announced the need for urgent sanctions against agricultural products from russia and Belarus.