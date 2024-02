Share:













Copied



The countries of the European Union increased their purchase of russian grain 10 times.

This is written by Latifundist, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that according to Eurostat, in 2023 purchases of russian grain increased by 22% per month and 10 times per year.

At the same time, Ukraine remains the main supplier of grain to the EU, although its share decreased by a quarter over the year, to 1.2 million tons, while Brazil (up to 1.1 million tons) and Turkey (up to 204,000 tons) increased their exports.

Since the beginning of the current marketing year (July 2023 - June 2024) to December 1, the aggressor country of russia shipped 2.23 million tons of grain and leguminous crops to EU countries - this is more than twice as much as in the same period last year (968,000 tons).

The largest importers of russian grain and leguminous crops in the EU are:

- Spain - 40%. Shipments to this country increased 8.8 times (850,000 tons against 96,000 tons for the same period last season).

- Italy - 35%. Purchases increased 7.7 times (812,000 tons against 105,000 tons).

- Belgium - 17%. Growth 3.7 times (198,000 tons against 52,000 tons);

- Greece - increased purchases 1.9 times (160,000 tons against 85,000 tons).

Latvia is also among the leaders in purchasing russian grain, although shipments to this country fell to 105,000 tons from 410,000 tons a year earlier.

According to russian analysts, Spain bought peas the most - 571,000 tons, Italy became the largest buyer of russian durum wheat in the EU - 583,000 tons.

Flax seeds took the main place in supplies to Belgium. Greece increased its purchase of wheat to 108,000 tons and corn to 26,200 tons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2023, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that the russian occupiers had stolen about USD 1 billion worth of Ukrainian grain.