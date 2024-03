Share:













The key point of defense of the Kyiv Region from the russian invaders in 2022 was the operation in Irpin.

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, announced this in an interview at the Brave Hearts talk show.

"The operation in the city of Irpin at that time was unexpected for the russians. It scattered their group, which acted in the Kyiv direction, into two parts. After that, the escape began," said Kyrylo Budanov.

To carry out this operation, Ukrainian defenders blew up a dam on the Irpin River. Water began to flood the positions where the russians were standing. They could no longer move normally on equipment.

"We found a person, I don't remember how correctly this organization is called, which is responsible for hydraulic structures. Its chief engineer came to see me. For a long time he told what and what with such scientific terms. I say to him ― 'Can you just say straight what is necessary for the river to get out [of its banks]?" ― "Well, yes: here and here, blow up, and open these locks." After that, work went on," Kyrylo Budanov recalled.

