During the planned visit of the president of the terrorist country of the russian federation, Vladimir Putin, to Turkiye, Ankara intends to offer him to start peace negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a Turkish diplomatic source told the Kremlin's propaganda mouthpiece RIA Novosti.

"As you know, Mr. President (Tayyip Erdogan - ed.) advocates the thesis that there will be no losing sides in the peace process. During the visit, emphasis will be placed on Ankara's readiness to organize a meeting of leaders to ensure a ceasefire and human losses," said the interlocutor of the agency.

He emphasized that Turkiye will not impose its ideas on conflict settlement on any of the parties.

"Turkiye's main goal is to stop the bloodshed. There are no other goals. If the parties agree, Turkiye is ready to provide all necessary mediation," the interlocutor added.

Putin's visit to Turkiye was supposed to take place in February. Reuters sources in Ankara called the working date February 12. The Kremlin said until the end that the preparations for the meeting between Putin and Erdogan continued, and the terms were being agreed upon.

The day before, it became known that the Russian president postponed the trip to a later date. According to the source of RIA Novosti in Ankara, Putin will now visit Turkiye at the end of April - beginning of May. The reason for the postponement was "the schedule of the elections in the two countries and employment," reported the journalist of the Turkish newspaper Hurriyet Hande Firat.

Despite belligerent rhetoric and declarations of intentions to continue the war in Ukraine, Putin is expressing his readiness for a ceasefire and negotiations with Kyiv through diplomatic channels, sources close to the Kremlin and U.S. officials told The New York Times at the end of December.

According to them, Putin has been sending relevant signals since September. At the same time, he no longer demands the removal of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his government from power in Ukraine. The truce, which Putin is ready to agree to, means the preservation of sovereign Ukraine with Kyiv as the capital but leaves almost 20% of Ukrainian territory under Russian control.