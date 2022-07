The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (Energy Commission) has increased the tariffs of the Ukrtransgaz gas storage operator for storage, extraction and injection of gas into underground gas storage facilities (UGS) 2-4 times from July 1.

Ukrtransgaz announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“From July 01, there will be a change in tariffs for underground gas storage (injection, withdrawal) services. The corresponding resolution No. 656 was adopted by the Energy Commission on June 30, 2022. The regulator started reviewing tariffs at the end of last year. In particular, it carried out a detailed calculation of the cost of underground storage services and its public discussion. With the beginning of martial law, the introduction of new tariffs was delayed. The increase in the cost of UGS services became obvious even before the outbreak of a full-scale war and intensified with its outbreak," the statement says.

According to the report, the previous revision of tariffs for underground gas storage services took place in mid-2020, while during this time the price of natural gas increased by more than 6 times, which provoked a sharp increase in costs for production and technological needs.

According to the report, since July 1, the Energy Commission has increased the tariff for gas storage in underground gas storage facilities 2.1 times or by UAH 0.21 per thousand cubic meters of gas up to UAH 0.4 per thousand cubic meters of gas per day (without VAT), the tariff for gas injection was increased 2.2 times or by UAH 133.36 per thousand cubic meters of gas per day to UAH 243.52 per thousand cubic meters of gas per day (excluding VAT).

The commission also increased the tariff for gas withdrawal 4 times or by UAH 189.62 per thousand cubic meters of gas per day to UAH 253.03 per thousand cubic meters of gas per day (excluding VAT).

When booking individual services of storage, injection, withdrawal of natural gas for a period of a month in advance, a coefficient of 1.1 is applied, when booking a day in advance - 1.2.

"Let's add that, on the one hand, the new tariffs will ensure the stable and safe operation of UGS facilities and implement the planned investment programs. On the other hand, even with an increase in tariffs, Ukrainian UGS facilities will remain competitive in the EU gas market. Along with the revision of tariffs, decree No. 657 approved the plan development of gas storage facilities of the Gas Storage Operator for 2022-2031 for a total amount of UAH 14.37 billion, which will allow Ukrtransgaz to maintain reliable and trouble-free operation of the UGS system, including updating the technological base of the network this year, where the current situation allows," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko notes that the decision of the European Council, which obliges the countries of the European Union to fill gas storage facilities by 80% by November 1 and at the same time allows attracting the capacities of Energy Community members, will allow European countries to store strategic gas reserves in Ukraine.

In June 2020, the Energy Commission increased the tariffs of the gas storage operator Ukrtransgaz for storage and injection of gas into underground gas storage facilities by 10.5-18% and reduced the tariff for gas withdrawal by 34.8%.