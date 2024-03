Share:













German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock unequivocally rejected calls to freeze the war started by russia against Ukraine.

BR24 writes about it.

"Anyone who has read the latest UN report on russian war crimes in the occupied territories, in my opinion, will not talk about a possible freezing of the conflict again," she said.

At the same time, the Minister emphasized that the UN report reads "like an absolute book of horrors."

It is noted that Baerbock's comments were directed against SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich, who during a debate in the Bundestag last Thursday declared the need to freeze the war in Ukraine.

"We should talk not only about how to wage war in Ukraine. We should also think about how to freeze the war and ultimately end it," he said.

We will remind you that in February, the head of the German Foreign Ministry was chased by a russian drone during a visit to the Mykolaiv Region.

Meanwhile, the UN commission investigating the events in Ukraine gathered evidence that the russian federation systematically tortures Ukrainian prisoners of war, including threats of rape and the use of electric shocks to the genitals.