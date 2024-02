Share:













Copied



The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Baerbock, interrupted her visit to the Mykolaiv Region on Sunday, February 25, due to the threat of a russian strike.

This is reported by the German publication Bild.

Thus, it is reported that during Baerbock's visit to the front-line city in the Mykolaiv Region, a russian reconnaissance drone was spotted.

Such drones are usually followed by a direct air strike.

The armored convoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs immediately set off. Considering the proximity of the front (only 50 kilometers), the danger was too great.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on the situation: "The visit to the water depot had to be prematurely canceled for security reasons."

When the sirens on the mobile phones went off, the convoy sped off again. Then it turned out: the danger had not yet been averted. A russian reconnaissance drone that was chasing the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and her entourage was flying behind the convoy.

Only later the drone turned around again, but the convoy moved anyway, because it was the safest option in this situation.

It is not known what drone the russians used to spy on the head of the German Foreign Ministry. However, they often use the Orlan-10 UAV for espionage tasks in the depths of Ukraine. These drones have a range of about 500 kilometers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 22, members of the German Parliament (Bundestag) voted for a recommendation to provide Ukraine with long-range systems for the task of "point strikes deep in the rear of the russian aggressor."

Earlier, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that this year his country will be able to supply Ukraine with three times more ammunition.