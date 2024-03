Share:













Copied



On March 17, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the Ukrenergo national energy company provided emergency assistance at the request of the operator of the Polish energy system, accepting excess electricity in the total volume of 1,200 MWh.

This was announced by the press service of Ukrenergo, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, on Monday, March 18, as of 09:50 a.m., electricity consumption decreased by 2.5% compared to the same time of the previous working day - Friday, March 15.

"At thermal power plants, one power unit was taken out for emergency repair during the day, one was put into operation after repair. Dense cloudiness prevents the active operation of solar power plants. Wind power plants worked actively at night, currently the production volumes are slightly reduced. The electricity produced by power plants of all types is sufficient to provide energy supply to all legal and household consumers. A deficit in the energy system is not predicted," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 11, there was a surplus of electricity in Ukraine's energy system, at the request of Ukrenergo, its surplus was transferred to Poland in the total volume of 1,488 MWh.