Electricity surplus recorded in Ukraine; it was transferred to Poland

On March 11, there was a surplus of electricity in the energy system of Ukraine; at the request of the Ukrenergo national energy company, its surplus was transferred to Poland in the total amount of 1,488 MWh (from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.).

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Energy, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"There is no shortage of electricity for the current day. There are nine units of generating equipment of thermal power plants in reserve, which will be used in case of need," the message says.

For the current day, the import of electricity is forecast to be 1,691 MWh.

It is also planned to export electricity - up to 6,446 MWh.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukraine is increasing the volume of electricity exports.

Since March, the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) has increased the capacity of interstate interconnectors for the export of electricity from Ukraine and Moldova from 400 MW to 550 MW per hour.