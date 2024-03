RF army attacks Ukraine with 22 Shaheds; Ukraine's Air defense downs most of them

Share:













Copied



Overnight into Monday, March 18, russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 22 Shahed drones. Seventeen of them were downed.

This follows from a statement by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) posted on Telegram.

"As a result of combat work, 17 Shaheds were shot down within the limits of Kyiv, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, and Rivne Regions," reads the statement.

The drones of the invaders were launched from the russian town of Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

In addition, the russians attacked the Kharkiv Region with five anti-aircraft guided missiles, C-300/C-400, and Sumy Region with two aviation missiles, X-59.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on March 17, russians launched ballistic missiles at the city of Mykolayiv. As a result, a person who was hospitalized in Mykolayiv died. There were six victims, including a child.

Russian invaders also fired a temporary ambulance point in the village of Buhayivka, near Vovchansk in the Kharkiv Region. A doctor and a driver were injured there.