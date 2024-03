The world should remember everything that rf did against Ukraine - Zelenskyy on anniversary of airstrike on Ma

The world must remember everything that russia has done against Ukraine, and every russian murderer must answer for what he has done, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on the anniversary of the russian airstrike on the drama theater building in Mariupol.

"Mariupol. Drama theater. The inscription "Children". Two years have passed... The world must remember everything that russia has done against Ukraine and Ukrainians, and every russian murderer must be held accountable for what he has done. We will ensure their responsibility. Bright memory to everyone whose lives were taken by russian terror," Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram channel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 16, 2022, russian aviation dropped a powerful bomb on the premises of the drama theater in Mariupol. The theater building was a place of refuge for hundreds of Mariupol residents who lost their homes as a result of the bombing and shelling of the city by the russian army. As a result of the bombing, the central part of the theater building was destroyed, and many people were buried under the rubble.

Later, the Mariupol City Council reported that, according to eyewitnesses, approximately 300 people were killed in the city's Drama Theater as a result of the bombing.