Russian Aircraft Drops Bomb On Drama Theater In Mariupol, Where Hundreds Of Civilians Were Hiding

The Mariupol City Council reported that Russian aircraft on Wednesday dropped a bomb on the Drama Theater in Mariupol, where hundreds of civilians were hiding.

The city council has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Occupiers from Russia purposefully destroyed the Drama Theater, where hundreds of people were hiding. Today, Russian troops deliberately and cynically destroyed the Drama Theater in the very heart of Mariupol. The plane dropped a bomb on the building where hundreds of Mariupol civilians were hiding. It is still impossible to assess the scale of this terrible and inhumane act, because shelling of residential areas continues in the city,” reads the statement.

It is emphasized that after the bombing, the central part of the Drama Theater collapsed, and the entrance to the bomb shelter located in the building was blocked by debris.

Information about the victims is being specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the invaders fired at a column of civilians evacuated from Mariupol, there are killed.