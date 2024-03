Share:













Oleksandr Hostishchev, commander of the Tsunami assault regiment of the Liut [Rage] assault brigade of the Offensive Guard, was killed in the morning of Friday, March 15, when a russian missile hit Odesa.

The head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration, Artem Lysohor, announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News reports.

"Oleksandr Hostishchev, the commander of the Tsunami assault regiment of the Liut assault brigade of the Offensive Guard, was killed. His heart was stopped by a russian ballistic missile fired from the territory of Crimea towards Odesa this morning," he wrote.

Lysohor noted that among the killed and wounded by the russian missile were those who came to help the victims and were hit by the aggressor's repeated attack.

The head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration said that he and Hostishchev were side by side in 2014 in the Dnipro-1 battalion, he served in the zone of the Anti-Terrorist Operation since June 2014, participated in the liberation of Mariupol, Ilovaisk and other law enforcement operations, since 2017 headed the Department of Patrol Police in Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk and Rubizhne.

In November 2022, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored him with the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi III degree for his contribution to the offensive operation in the Kherson Region.

Hostishchev recently turned 41.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, March 15, russia used Iskander-M ballistic missiles to attack Odesa, so far it is known about 20 killed and more than 70 wounded.