President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed the ex-head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration, Serhii Haidai, as the head of the Mukachevo District State Administration of the Zakarpattia Region.

This is stated in order No. 30 of March 15, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To appoint Serhii Volodymyrovych Haidai as the head of the Mukachevo District State Administration of the Zakarpattia Region," the order reads.

By order No. 29 of March 15, Zelenskyy dismissed Edhar Tokar from the position of the head of the Mukachevo District State Administration, according to the application submitted by him. Tokar has held this position since March 2021.

Haidai, 48, was the head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration in October 2019 - March 2023.

In September 2015 - November 2018, Haidai was already the head of the Mukachevo District State Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 15, 2023, Zelenskyy dismissed the head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration Haidai in accordance with the statement submitted by him.

At that time, the member of the Verkhovna Rada from the European Solidarity faction Oleksii Honcharenko reported that they were planning to appoint Haidai as Ambassador to Kazakhstan. In Kazakhstan, they allegedly declared that they did not want to see Haidai as Ambassador, but he denied it. Zelenskyy dismissed the Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Petro Vrublevskyi, in October 2022 and still has not appointed a new one.