Haidai Resigned From Post Of Head Of Luhansk Regional Military Administration - MP Honcharenko

Today, Serhii Haidai resigned from the post of head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration. Oleksii Honcharenko, a Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction, announced this in his Telegram channel on Tuesday, March 14.

"Today, Serhii Haidai resigned from the position of the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration. He will soon be officially assigned to Kazakhstan, as I wrote earlier," Honcharenko wrote.

On January 30, Honcharenko wrote that Haidai's candidacy was being considered for the post of Ambassador to Kazakhstan.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed the heads of 5 regional state administrations.

Also, on January 24, Zelenskyy dismissed Kyrylo Tymoshenko from the position of deputy head of the Office of the President.

On January 17, the President's Office granted Oleksii Arestovych's request for dismissal from the post of non-staff adviser.