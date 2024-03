Defense Intelligence reveals how many Armata tanks russia has and whether they are involved in Ukraine

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has reported that the aggressor state of the russian federation produced about 20 units of Armata tanks. Currently, there is no information about the participation of these tanks in hostilities in Ukraine.

The Defense Intelligence has stated this in response to the request of ArmyInform.

So, according to the Defense Intelligence, the number of Armata tanks manufactured is about 20 units. This is an experimental party.

Ukrainian intelligence reported that as of the end of 2023, the Armata tank did not pass state tests in russia and was not adopted by the russian Armed Forces.

At the same time, according to the Defense Intelligence, 29 Armata tanks are planned to be manufactured in the russian federation in 2024.

"But it is most likely that this plan will not be implemented. So, in 2023, no tanks were made of the planned 29 units," the Defense Intelligence said in a response to the request.

In addition, intelligence noted that there is no information on the participation of Armata tanks in hostilities in Ukraine.

Recall that earlier russian media reported that the occupation army of the russian federation allegedly began to use the Armata T-14 tank advertised by propaganda in the combat zone in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, British intelligence analyzed the statement of Sergey Chemezov, the chair of the russian defense manufacturer Rostec that russia’s “most advanced Main Battle Tank”, the T-14 Armata, will not be deployed in the war against Ukraine due to the high cost.