British intelligence has analyzed the statement of the head of the russian defense concern Rostec, Sergey Chemezov, that the "most modern main battle tank" of the russian federation T-14 Armata will not be deployed in the war against Ukraine due to its high cost.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain.

"Today, it is almost certain that the T-14 Armata will not be in Ukraine. This is very likely due to the potential reputational damage from the loss of a "prestigious" machine in battle, as well as the need to produce more tanks, which can only be satisfied through other options," the intelligence agency notes.

The British Ministry of Defense recalled that the T-14 Armata was presented still on May 9, 2015 in Moscow, when it stalled during a rehearsal, and in 2021 it did not appear in the russian army, as announced.

It will be recalled that almost a year ago, the russian mass media reported that the occupiers began using Armata tanks in the war in Ukraine.