The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has explained why businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi was assigned a bail of UAH 2.4 billion as an alternative to arrest.

This is stated in court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

When determining the amount of bail, the investigating judge said that he takes into account not only the scope of suspicion reported, and comes from those positions of the European Court of Human Rights, according to which the amount of bail must be established in view of the person of the defendant, property belonging to him, his relationship with guarantors, in other words, given the confidence in that the prospect of losing bail or taking action against his guarantors in the event of his failure to appear in court would be sufficient to deter him from fleeing.

And authorities should make every effort both to establish the proper amount of bail and to resolve the issue of the need to continue detention.

"Therefore, on the one hand, the amount of bail should be such that the threat of its loss would deter the suspect from intentions and attempts to violate the duties assigned to him, and on the other hand, it should not be deliberately exorbitant for this person and leads to the impossibility of performing bail," the judge stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the arrest of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi, but reduced the bail to UAH 2.4 billion, after which he can leave the pre-trial detention center.

The examination confirmed the groundless transfer of UAH 5.8 billion to Kolomoiskyi’s account in PrivatBank.