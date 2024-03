Share:













As of 5 p.m. on March 15, it is known that the death toll from a russian missile attack on Odesa increased to 19 people.

The Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andrii Kostin has announced this.

"Russia does not stop terrorizing Odesa. As of 5 p.m., it is already known about 19 killed and 73 injured as a result of the latest missile attacks of the enemy," said the statement.

Among the victims are local residents, doctors, employees of the State Emergency Service. Kostin informed that the second shelling occurred when emergency services were assisting victims of the first strike.

It is indicated that criminal proceedings have been initiated on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, March 15, russian occupation troops hit Odesa with Iskander-M ballistic missiles. The invaders launched missile attacks on objects of civil infrastructure of the city.

Emergency personnel were victims of a second missile strike by the russian army in Odesa on the afternoon of March 15. At least two killed are known.