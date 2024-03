Share:













The United Mining and Chemical Company (UMCC) Joint Stock Company has begun selling raw materials to Italy, Spain and Germany.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that during the 4th quarter of 2023 and the 1st quarter of 2024, the UMCC signed contracts for the supply of about 80,000 tons of products.

"Despite all the difficulties and risks of wartime, last year the company managed to ship more than 102,000 tons of products. Planned volumes of supply for 2024 are already reaching 200,000 tons," the company said.

It is also reported that according to the results of the 2nd quarter, rutile and zircon of the UMCC can become absolutely regular and key components in the raw materials portfolios of large processors in Italy, Spain and Germany.

"At the same time, companies in the United States and the Czech Republic remain strategic partners in regard to ilmenite concentrate. We also open export "doors" for ilmenite of the Irshansk Mining and Processing Plant to one of the largest end consumers in North America. In the near future, we are planning such an implementation for about 60,000 tons," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2023, the UMCC began shipping ilmenite concentrate from the Irshansk Mining and Processing Plant (Zhytomyr Region) to the Czech Republic.

The United Mining and Chemical Company is the largest producer of titanium raw materials in Ukraine.

It includes the Vilnohirsk Ore Plant and the Irshansk Mining and Processing Plant (Zhytomyr Region).

100% of the corporate rights of the UMCC are in the management of the State Property Fund.