The United Mining and Chemical Company (UMCC) joint stock company in October began shipping ilmenite concentrate from the Irshansk Mining and Processing Plant (Zhytomyr Region) to the Czech Republic.

This is stated in the message of the State Property Fund, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the contract, by the end of 2023, the company should deliver 30,000 tons of finished products to the European market. The customer is a company for the production of titanium pigment TiO2, which is widely used for the needs of various industries in the production of consumer goods. These are the first shipments of ilmenite from the Irshansk branch in 2023," the report said.

It is noted that due to martial law, destroyed logistics and constant shelling during 2022, the products accumulated over previous periods were stored in the warehouses of the enterprise for almost more than a year and this was an obstacle to the resumption of new ore production.

"One of the main tasks that the State Property Fund has set for the updated composition of the UMCC board is to establish exports and expand the geography of direct supply contracts. By the end of the year, our company plans to ship about 105,000 tons of ilmenite concentrate to the European and American markets," said Yehor Perelyhin, First Deputy Chairman of the Board of the UMCC.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SPFU published in ProZorro.Sales 15 objects of major privatization, in particular, OPP, UMCC, Centrenergo.

In July, the UMCC resumed operation of the Irshansk mining and processing plant.

The United Mining and Chemical Company is the largest producer of titanium raw materials in Ukraine.

It includes Vilnohirsk Ore Plant and Irshansk Mining and Processing Plant (Zhytomyr Region).

100% of the corporate rights of the UMCC are in the management of the State Property Fund.