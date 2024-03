Share:













Russian Shahed killed two residents of the Vinnytsia Region and wounded three more at night.

This is announced by the Office of the Prosecutor General, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Under the procedural guidance of the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was started in criminal proceedings on the fact of violating the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on March 14, around 10:00 p.m., the russian military attacked the territory of the Vinnytsia Region with unmanned aerial vehicles.

Two UAVs hit the private residential sector.

A married couple aged 52 and 53 were killed in the Vinnytsia district from an enemy attack.

Their son is hospitalized.

In the Tulchyn district, two teenagers, 17 and 18 years old, were injured as a result of a drone strike.

They were also taken to a medical facility.

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement officers, record the consequences of the war crime of the aggressor state.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Friday, March 15, russian terrorists attacked Ukraine with Shahed attack drones. Defense forces destroyed 27 UAVs. The most of Shaheds were shot down over Kyiv.