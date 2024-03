Share:













The russian occupiers advanced near the village of Shevchenko, southwest of Vuhledar, Donetsk Region.

This was reported by Deep State on March 15.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine confirm intense fighting in that area. So, in the Novopavlivsk axis, battles are being fought in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Vodiane, and Novomykhaylivka. The occupiers, with the support of aviation, tried 24 times to break through the defense of the Ukrainian troops.

Ukrainian troops in the Bakhmut area repelled 5 enemy attacks.

In the Avdiyivka axis, attacks were recorded in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomayske settlements of the Donetsk Region.

In the Lyman axis, the attacks took place in the area of Terny, Rozdolivka, Yampolivka, Donetsk Region, and Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region, where the aggressor, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of Ukrainian soldiers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, again visited the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, which are carrying out combat missions in the Avdiyivka area of the Donetsk Region.