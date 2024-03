Share:













Copied



The American Film Academy will rebroadcast the televised international version of the Oscar award, which will feature the moment of awarding the Ukrainian documentary "20 Days in Mariupol".

This is reported by Deadline.

It is claimed that this is how the organizers reacted to the complaint of Suspilne, which did not find a film about russian war crimes in Ukraine in the 90-minute version of the awards.

On March 11, the Suspilne team expressed their indignation at the organizers of the award - The Walt Disney Company Limited - and decided to show Ukrainian viewers the full version of the ceremony, which was already broadcast on the Suspilne Kultura TV channel overnight into March 11.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the first ever Oscar was won by the Ukrainian documentary film "20 Days in Mariupol" directed by Mstyslav Chernov. However, the fragment of the awarding of Ukrainian artists was removed from the television version of the ceremony. Disney said it was due to a lack of airtime. There, they made an excuse that they crossed out certain nominations in advance, when they did not yet know which film or person would win. Therefore, it was not Mstyslav Chernov's film itself that was cut, but the nomination.