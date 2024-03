Share:













Copied



On March 14, power engineers returned to operation the 330 kV high-voltage transmission line that supplies the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Zaporizhzhia NPP).

This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On March 14, after emergency repairs, a 330 kV overhead power line was put into operation in the Zaporizhzhia Region. This is one of the lines feeding the Zaporizhzhia NPP. It was de-energized as a result of enemy shelling on February 20. Therefore, the nuclear power plant was powered by only one backup transmission line for 24 days," the message says.

It is noted that the duration of the repair is related to the difficult safety conditions for the work of power engineers.

"Electricity supply of a nuclear power plant with one line is extremely dangerous, because the power supply of such a facility must be stable and uninterrupted. Shutting down all lines will mean another blackout and the threat of a nuclear incident at the nuclear power plant. We will remind that during the two years of occupation, the station has experienced blackouts 8 times," the message stated.

Currently, the main and reserve lines are working and fully supplying the Zaporizhzhia NPP's own needs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as a result of hostilities on February 20, a high-voltage power transmission line of 330 kV in the Zaporizhzhia Region was de-energized, as a result of which the Zaporizhzhia NPP remained on one power line.