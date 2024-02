The Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) and the largest oil producing company Ukrnafta have reached a compromise, the company transferred UAH 21 million to the state budget of Ukraine as guaranteed payments for the management of the Glusco gas station network.

This is stated in the message of Ukrnafta, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The arrested assets of the Glusco gas station network must fully serve the needs of the country, bring profit to the state and be a source of tax payments to the state budget. Ukrnafta, fulfilling the terms of the management contract, made the payment in a few months. The company, together with the Asset Recovery and Management Agency signed a joint application for concentration to the Antimonopoly Committee," the message reads.

It is noted that after agreement with Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU), Ukrnafta will be able to start the actual management of the Glusco gas station network.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, ARMA wants to terminate the contract also with Ukrnafta for the management of the Glusco gas station network and the assets of russian Tatnafta.