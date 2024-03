Share:













Copied



In the russian city of Belgorod, local authorities decided to close shopping centers until the end of the day.

This was announced by the regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov in his Telegram channel.

Thus, Gladkov stated that the townspeople themselves asked for the closure of shopping centers. Preliminarily, the establishments will be closed until the end of Thursday, March 14. Whether the shopping center will open the next day will depend on the "operational situation".

Also, according to Gladkov, there are victims and wounded as a result of hostilities.

"We've had two people killed while traveling in their personal cars. I understand that it's impossible to completely eliminate transportation, but please be careful. If there's even the slightest possibility, postpone this trip for a day or two," wrote the governor of the Belgorod Oblast.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at least three employees of the Federal Security Service (FSB) were injured as a result of a drone attack on Belgorod on Wednesday, March 13.

Earlier today, it became known that a car with soldiers of the russian army caught fire in Belgorod after a drone attack.

It was also reported that a video of the escape of residents of the Grayvoronsky district of the Belgorod Oblast appeared on the network. People are forced to flee the hostilities on foot with bags.