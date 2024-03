Share:













As of this morning, 13 combat clashes took place simultaneously in the operational area of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group (OSTG), 12 of which took place in the Donetsk Region. There are reasons to believe that currently the main attack of the russians is aimed at Tonenke and Berdychi in the Avdiyivka axis.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Tavria OSTG, Dmytro Lykhoviy, on the air of the telethon.

Thus, Lykhoviy reported that the Defense Forces continue to conduct a defensive operation in the operational zone of the Tavria OSTG. Over the past 24 hours, 57 combat clashes took place here, and only as of 08:00 in the morning, that is, from the beginning of this day - from 00:00 to 08:00 - 24 combat clashes have already taken place.

"The tension that was there at night and in the morning is evidenced by one figure. As of 08:00 in the morning, 13 combat clashes were taking place at the same time. This has not happened for a long time. And this is an indicator of what kind of load, what pressure is created by the enemy, which the burden falls on our soldiers," Lykhoviy emphasized.

According to his data, 12 assaults were repelled by the defenders at the site in the Donetsk Region, and 1 more attempt of the enemy's assault was in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

"If we operate specifically with the names of the settlements, then they were Tonenke and Berdychi in the Avdiyivka axis. And there are reasons to believe that this is where the main attack of the russians was directed, because most of the airstrikes, most of the guided aerial bombs, which the enemy uses to support the infantry offensive, come from there. Well, actually, the infantry is very active there," the spokesman informed.

Lykhoviy reported that the infantry is constantly trying to carry out assault actions in small assault groups with the support of armored vehicles.

In addition, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance in the area of Vuhledar, Novomykhaylivka and also tried to attack the Robotyne ledge.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, operating in the Tavria axis, neutralized more than 400 soldiers of the russian army during the past day.

Meanwhile, the process of rotation of military units was launched at the front. Lykhoviy reported that there is a rotation in the Tavria axis, as far as the operational situation allows.