SpaceX launches the largest and most powerful spacecraft Starship Super Heavy on the third try

The largest and most powerful spacecraft Starship Super Heavy of the private company SpaceX was successfully launched from the spaceport in Texas.

SpaceX announced this on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

With the help of such a spacecraft, Elon Musk plans to send people to Mars.

The first two launches - in April and November 2023 - ended in explosions.

Starship is a reusable 120-meter two-stage system, the largest ever built. It consists of a 70-meter Super Heavy first stage and a 50-meter Starship spacecraft. In the future, they want to use this system to deliver cargo and people to low-Earth, sun-synchronous, and geotransitional orbits. In addition, with the help of this rocket in the fall of 2026, they want to deliver people to the moon as part of the Artemis III mission.

Starship’s Raptor engines have ignited during hot-staging separation. Super Heavy is executing the flip maneuver pic.twitter.com/T593ACilyD — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 14, 2024

Starship is coasting in space pic.twitter.com/ZFUXMUkufW — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 14, 2024

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the largest and most powerful SpaceX Starship rocket smashed the launch pad in Texas at launch. It is expected that the damage will have to be repaired over the next few months.