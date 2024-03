British intelligence tells how attack on aircraft factory in Taganrog, where A-50 is being repaired, affected

Share:













Copied



British intelligence analyzed how the attack by Ukrainian forces on the Beriev Taganrog aviation factory on March 9 affected the aggressor country of the russian federation.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense.

The plant, in particular, repairs A-50 air early warning and control aircraft.

Also, the plant in Taganrog serves strategic bombers, transport aircraft, and is also a test center for the new generation A-100 aircraft. The constant presence of active anti-aircraft defenses placed around it attests to its importance.

The loss of the A-50 is highly likely to significantly worsen the situational awareness of the russian federation, the department noted. Two weeks after the loss of the second A-50, the russian federation will most likely not be able to fly in support of operations in Ukraine.

"The attack on the aircraft factory demonstrates that Ukrainian operations can still reach strategically important objects on the territory of russia, even if such objects are considered to be protected in the air or on land," the review says.

We will remind, on March 9, Taganrog in the Rostov Oblast was attacked by drones. Eyewitnesses reported damage to the Beriev Aviation Plant.