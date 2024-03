Share:













The Ukrposhta Joint Stock Company has agreed on a partnership with DHL Global Match (UK) in the field of transport services and mail transportation.

This is stated in the message of Ukrposhta, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We announce an important achievement - partnership with DHL Global Match in the field of transport services and mail transportation. Now it is even more reliable and faster to send abroad. It is especially worth noting the advantages for our exporters who sell their goods in large quantities at international marketplaces. Now cooperation extends to the U.S., Canada and Australia, and in the future - to the countries of Asia. So Ukrainian entrepreneurs will have greater confidence in stable delivery times, because DHL Global Match is a global company that operates both its own fleet of DHL Aviation aircraft and uses partner airlines to fulfill orders," the statement said.

DHL Global Match is a specialized division of the world's largest postal and logistics concern DHL Deutsche Post.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2023, compared to 2022, Ukrposhta increased the number of shipments by 40%.