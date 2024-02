In 2023, compared to 2022, the Ukrposhta Joint Stock Company increased the number of shipments by 40%.

Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the company brought 63.6 million units of humanitarian aid and, in cooperation with Ukrzaliznytsia, transported 15 million parcels.

"Flights from the United States have been established. Thanks to this, more than 1 million Ukrainian goods are successfully sold on American marketplaces. Ukrposhta connects us with the world. It cooperates with national postal operators of more than 190 countries. Thanks to this, more than 660,000 branches around the world are available to each Ukrainian," Kubrakov said.

According to him, thanks to loan agreements with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in the amount of EUR 63 million and the European Investment Bank in the amount of EUR 30 million, the company managed to build a reliable logistics network covering 100% of the territory of Ukraine.

"We plan to sort 100% of user packages automatically in 2024 using robotic sorting lines. This will significantly affect the quality and speed of delivery," Kubrakov added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrposhta plans to open 41 new cargo branches in regional centers in 2024.