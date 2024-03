Share:













Copied



The National Agency of Ukraine for finding, tracing and management of assets derived from corruption and other crimes (Asset Recovery and Management Agency, ARMA) has won another court against Naftogaz Oil Trading LLC on the network of Glusco gas stations.

This is stated in the ARMA message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In March, the Commercial Court of Kyiv made a corresponding court decision, which confirmed the legality of ARMA's actions to terminate the corporate rights and property management agreement with Naftogaz Oil Trading LLC unilaterally due to improper asset management (Glusco gas station network). The arrested property of Viktor Medvedchuk was managed by Naftogaz Oil Trading, which received petrol stations and real estate on May 13, 2022 in a special order," the statement said.

The message recalls that after the ARMA audit in 2023, it stated the inefficiency of Glusco's asset management and appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers with a proposal to change the manager.

On September 12, 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers agreed with the proposal of ARMA to transfer Medvedchuk's assets to Ukrnafta under a special procedure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the AMCU fined Naftogaz Oil Trading for managing the Glusco gas station network without obtaining a permit for UAH 900,000.

In February, Ukrnafta and ARMA reached a compromise on the management of Glusco, the company paid UAH 21 million of guaranteed payments.