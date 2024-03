Share:













The army of the aggressor country of the russian federation cannot advance in the Bakhmut axis. Currently, the russian military has concentrated its efforts in the direction of Chasiv Yar and the route to Kostiantynivka.

Oleh Kalashnikov, the officer of the press service of the 26th Artillery Brigade named after Roman Dashkevych, announced this on the air of the information marathon.

He noted that the situation remains very tense.

"We have several directions of enemy attacks - Chasiv Yar, Bohdanivka, which constantly suffers from enemy assaults, and Ivanivske, which covers the route to Kostiantynivka. The enemy is haunted by both Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka, where the enemy is constantly trying to knock us out of our positions. The enemy does not spare high-explosive aerial bombs (FABs) on our positions, but the infrastructure of Chasiv Yar suffers more from this," he added.

It will be recalled that on February 17, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced the withdrawal of Ukrainian units from Avdiyivka, which at that time was semi-encircled.

During the operation of withdrawal from Avdiyivka, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine took up positions to the west of the city. After the capture of Avdiyivka, the russians are trying to advance further.

Meanwhile, Syrskyi announced the threat of the advance of the russian army and the worsening of the situation at the front.