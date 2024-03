Share:













Since March 19, the transport company FlixBus has opened a new bus line from Kyiv to Stuttgart Airport (Germany).

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that this is the 5th line to Germany.

The new bus line N 3205 has the following full route: Kyiv - Zhytomyr - Rivne - Lviv - Dresden - Chemnitz - Jena - Weimar - Erfurt - Giesen - Frankfurt am Main - Darmstadt - Mannheim - Heidelberg - Heilbronn - Stuttgart Airport.

The first flight is scheduled for March 19 from Kyiv, daily departures.

From Kyiv, buses will depart at 09:35 a.m. and arrive in Dresden at 8:05 a.m. the next day, in Frankfurt - at 4:00 p.m. and in Stuttgart airport - at 8:00 p.m.

In the opposite direction, buses will depart from Stuttgart airport at 8:30 a.m., from Frankfurt - at 12:45 p.m., Dresden - at 8:30 p.m., and will arrive in Kyiv at 9:00 p.m. the next day.

In total, FlixBus has 26 direct bus flights between Ukraine and the EU countries: Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany and Austria.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2023, FlixBus opened a new bus route from Kyiv to German Dresden and Leipzig.