FlixBus opens new bus route from Kyiv to Dresden and Leipzig

The FlixBus transport company has opened a new bus route from Kyiv to Dresden and Leipzig.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The full route of the new N3208 line: Kyiv - Zhytomyr - Rivne - Lviv - Krakow - Dresden - Leipzig.

The flight will depart 4 times a week: from Kyiv at 07:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday with arrival in Dresden at 07:45 a.m. and in Leipzig at 09:30 a.m. the next day.

Back buses will depart on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from Leipzig at 7:50 p.m. and Dresden at 9:35 p.m. to arrive in Kyiv at 9:55 p.m. the next day.

According to the report, FlixBus network has 25 direct bus lines from Ukraine to 6 European countries: Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia and Austria and unites 22 cities in Ukraine and 48 abroad.

