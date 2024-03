Death toll from invaders’ strike on 5-story residential building in Sumy increased to 2 - SESU

Rescuers took out the body of another deceased person from the rubble of a five-story residential building in Sumy, search and rescue work continues.

The State Emergency Service announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the dismantling of the rubble of a 5-story residential building, the body of the second deceased person was released by the State Emergency Service," the report said.

Thus, at the moment it is known about 2 killed and 8 injured as a result of the night attack of the russian federation on the city.

Rescuers continue to dismantle the rubble.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Wednesday, March 13, the invaders attacked Sumy with Shahed-type drones, one of them hit a five-story residential building.

The neighboring entrances of a house in Sumy, which was attacked by drones of the aggressor state of russia, will probably have to be demolished.

On the evening of March 12, russian occupiers fired on the city of Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk Region, as a result of which a fire broke out in one of the high-rise buildings.

The explosion partially destroyed the wall in a high-rise building and knocked out windows.