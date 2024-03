Share:













Sanctions against the aggressor country of russia must cease to be fictitious, because half of Europe continues to trade with the russian federation and Belarus.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said this in an interview with TVN24.

"Many companies, in particular in Poland, effectively circumvent sanctions. Because for some reason no one is interested in applying them with all their might," Tusk is convinced.

At the same time, commenting on the frozen assets of the russian federation, the Polish Prime Minister noted that they would be enough to wage a victorious war for Ukraine.

"Why aren't they handed over to Kyiv? Because it is precisely in those capitals where we hear loud pro-Ukrainian words, when it comes down to it, it turns out there are some problems," Tusk explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poland will ask the EU to impose sanctions on grain from russia and Belarus.

Earlier, Great Britain added 50 new subjects to the list of sanctions against russia. The sanctions target people and companies that supply munitions such as missile systems, rockets and explosives. Among those who have come under sanctions are manufacturers of weapons and machine tools.