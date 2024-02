Share:













The UK has added 50 new entities to the sanctions list against the aggressor state of the russian federation, and Foreign Secretary David Cameron said that "sanctions are starving Putin of the resources he desperately needs to fund his struggling war."

It is reported by The Guardian.

So, the British government claims that the targets of sanctions are people and companies that supply ammunition, such as missile systems, missiles and explosives.

Among those sanctioned are manufacturers of weapons and machine tools. Flight operator 224th Flight Unit State Airlines and its director were sanctioned after reports that it was involved in the transfer of weapons from North Korea to russia.

Among the firms believed to support russia's war effort and included on the list are three companies from China.

It is noted that this is the second package of new sanctions against russian interests imposed by the UK government in the past few days: yesterday the UK imposed sanctions against the leaders of the Arctic penal colony, where russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was held.

Announcing the new sanctions in a statement, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said Ukraine had demonstrated that it could and should be strong.

"Ukraine has shown that it can and will defend itself. Putin mistakenly thought that because Russia’s economy is bigger than Ukraine’s, he would gain a quick victory. But the economies of Ukraine’s friends are 25 times bigger than Russia’s. And two years on, we stand united in support for Ukraine.

Our international economic pressure means Russia cannot afford this illegal invasion. Our sanctions are starving Putin of the resources he desperately needs to fund his struggling war. Together, we will not let up in the face of tyranny. We will continue to support Ukraine as it fights for democracy – for as long as it takes,” Cameron said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 21, ambassadors of the European Union member states agreed on the 13th package of sanctions against russia for its aggression against Ukraine. It should be officially approved on February 24.

In addition, on February 23, the White House will announce a large-scale package of sanctions against the aggressor country of russia. John Kirby, the Coordinator for Strategic Communications of the U.S. National Security Council, stated this.

Meanwhile, the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) has set up a team of specialists to investigate and enforce sanctions that were imposed after russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.