Bus sales up 25% to 180 units in February

In February, the sales of buses and minibuses increased by 25% to 180 units compared to February 2023, while the share of new equipment in this volume was 60%.

This is stated in the message of the Ukravtoprom association, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Compared to January, bus sales increased by 6%.

The most popular in February among new buses and minibuses were: Ataman - 40 units, Etalon - 30 units and Citroen - 10 units.

The most popular in February among used buses and minibuses were: Mercedes-Benz - 27 units, Van Hool - 17 units and Volvo - 6 units.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2023, the sales of buses and minibuses increased by 32% to 2,770 units compared to 2022.