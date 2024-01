Bus sales up 32% to 2,800 units in 2023 - Ukravtoprom

In 2023, the sales of buses and minibuses increased by 32% to 2,770 units year over year.

This is stated in the message of the Ukravtoprom association, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The amount of new buses in this volume was 1,701 units, and used ones - 1,069 units.

The most popular in 2023 among new buses and minibuses were: Ataman - 520 units, Citroen - 412 units, Etalon - 337 units, Ford - 132 units, and ZAZ - 131 units.

The most popular in 2023 among the first registered in Ukraine used buses and minibuses were: Mercedes-Benz - 296 units, VAN Hool - 195 units, MAN - 64 units, Volkswagen - 63 units, and Volvo - 51 units.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2023, the sales of new commercial vehicles increased by 65% year over year to 11,300 units.