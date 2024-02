Share:













Copied



Russia has begun an active phase of a new operation against Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine informs about the beginning of the active phase of the information operation of the aggressor state of russia called "Perun," the Defense Intelligence notes.

As part of this operation, the enemy plans to involve foreign journalists, media persons and bloggers to justify aggression against Ukraine and cover the situation around Ukraine from positions favorable to the Kremlin.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Andrii Yusov, representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, stated that Telegram contains some threats to the security of Ukraine, and it is necessary to look for solutions to this problem.

A representative of the Defense Intelligence also stated that the interview of russian dictator vladimir putin, accused of war crimes, to American journalist Tucker Carlson is an information and psychological special operation (IPSO) aimed at Western countries. Moreover, a special operation with dubious success.