Air defense forces in the morning destroy aircraft missile launched by russians at Odesa Region

Share:













Copied



Russian occupation troops on Wednesday morning fired a guided aircraft missile from a tactical aircraft towards the Odesa Region, air defense forces shot it down over the sea.

The Defense Forces of the south of Ukraine announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that in the morning the enemy tried to launch a missile strike on the Odesa Region.

"A guided aircraft missile fired from an aircraft of tactical aviation was destroyed over the sea by air defence forces," it said.

The Southern Defense Forces noted that the enemy continues the tactics of point missile strikes, testing and reconnaissance of Ukrainian air defense systems.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 6, a russian missile exploded just 500 meters from President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during an attack by the russian aggressor state on Odesa.

According to the Ministry of Interior Affairs, as a result of a missile strike on the port infrastructure of Odesa on March 6, five people were killed, another seven people were injured.