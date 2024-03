Kuleba on supply of shells to Ukraine: there are other initiatives similar to the Czech one, Ukraine already w

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, regarding the prospects of supplying shells to Ukraine, noted that the Czech initiative is already working, there are other similar initiatives and Ukraine is already working on securing their financing.

Kuleba said this during a joint press conference with the Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova Mihai Popșoi in Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We have already thanked everyone for the Czech initiative. Well done. The initiative is working. Now we need to secure funding for the implementation of other similar initiatives, and we are already working on it," he said.

According to Kuleba, the first projectiles from the Czech initiative will begin to arrive to the Ukrainian military in the foreseeable future, others will arrive within the year.

At the same time, he noted that the Czech initiative is good, but not enough. According to him, there are already other similar initiatives.

"In particular, during the meeting in Vilnius, which took place between the foreign ministers of the Baltic countries, France and Ukraine, we discussed one of these initiatives and I called to start collecting money for it today as well..." he said.

Kuleba noted that if, in addition to the Czech initiative, two more are implemented this year, then the russian occupiers in Ukraine will experience much more significant problems at the front.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, said that his country had found about 800,000 artillery shells, which could be delivered to Ukraine fairly quickly, if other countries help finance it.

Already on March 7, Pavel stated that the money for 800,000 shells for Ukraine had been collected, and deliveries would begin in the coming weeks.