The Ministry of Defense and the analytical project DeepStateUA, which covers information on the course of the russian-Ukrainian war with the help of an interactive online map of the hostilities, agreed on a quick exchange of information.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, it is reported that the Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko and the DeepStateUA team signed a memorandum of cooperation.

It is noted that the purpose of the memorandum is to ensure the exchange of data between the Ministry of Defense and DeepStateUA in order to strengthen the Armed Forces of Ukraine with up-to-date information.

"The Ministry of Defense is interested in using the best practices of IT projects to increase the state's defense capabilities. Cooperation with DeepStateUA will allow to quickly and efficiently accumulate and process the necessary data on the course of military operations," Chernohorenko noted.

"Today, our map is not just a designation, but public attention, a need and people's lives, because it is used by various services and the military in their work. Together with the Ministry of Defense, we will be able to work more effectively for our common victory," emphasized the co-founder of the DeepStateUa project Roman Pohorilyi.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Minister of Defense Rustem Umierov approved the action plan of the Ministry of Defense for the implementation of the adapted Annual National Program of Cooperation with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) for 2024, which, in particular, provides for the strengthening of civilian control over the Armed Forces of Ukraine, improvement of the joint leadership of the forces state defense and planning in the field of security and defense of Ukraine.