On Wednesday, March 13, at 10:00 a.m. Warsaw time, Polish protesters will resume blocking the movement of trucks near the Korczowa - Krakovets checkpoint on the border with Ukraine.

This was announced by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, representatives of Polish farmers and carriers are blocking the road on which trucks leave Poland and enter Ukraine, at a distance of up to 1 km from the checkpoint.

It is also planned to block the A4 highway up to 500 meters from the checkpoint by representatives of Polish farmers (the block has not yet been implemented in the specified place).

At the same time, according to the notification, the movement of passenger transport (cars, buses) in both directions will be carried out without hindrance.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on blocking the movement of Ukrainian trucks on the border with Poland, said that only 5% of Ukrainian agricultural exports pass through this border, so the reason for the protests of Polish farmers lies not in grain, but in politics.

On February 20, Polish farmers started stricter restrictions on the movement of vehicles on the border with Ukraine.